🤔The vetting & training of anyone working with children shouldn’t be taken lightly…[email protected] promotes the values of inclusivity & social emotional intelligence. We’d look forward to seeing that culture translate when visiting @sesameplace . via @falana003 👀 My niece’s face. 😟😩@sesameplace this was 2019 before the pandemic!! ...#frobabies#frobabieshair#sesameplace#sesameplacecharacters#sesamestreet#rositacharacter