Rotten TomatoesDie 100 schlechtesten Filme aller Zeiten
Rotten Tomatoes: Die 100 schlechtesten Filme aller Zeiten – Cineasten haben in ihrem Leben sicherlich schon viele Film-Highlights erleben dürfen. Doch wo Licht ist, da ist auch Schatten, weshalb ein jeder ohne Frage auch schon seine ganz miesen Filmerlebnisse gehabt haben dürfte. Und die lange Historie der Filmwelt hat schon unzählige Flops produziert.
Die wohlbekannte größte Filmkritikseite im Netz, Rotten Tomatoes, hat nun aufgrund ihrer ausgewerteten Filmkritiken die 100 schlechtesten Filme aller Zeiten veröffentlicht. In deren Liste tauchen alle Filme auf, die von Kritikern weniger als 5 Prozent auf dem sogenannten „Tomatometer“ des Portals erreicht haben. Unter den Schlechtesten der Schlechten tummeln sich einige bekannte Streifen, aber auch richtiges Untergrundkino.
Aber wer weiß, eventuell wollt ihr euch euren nächsten Heimkinoabend ja mal mit einem dieser ganz miesen Streifen versüßen. Los geht’s.
- Platz 100: Mac and Me (1988)
- Platz 099: In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)
- Platz 098: Material Girls (2006)
- Platz 097: BloodRayne (2005)
- Platz 096: A Little Bit of Heaven (2011)
- Platz 095: Darkness (2002)
- Platz 094: Zoom (2006)
- Platz 093: The Fog (2005)
- Platz 092: Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)
- Platz 091: The Covenant (2006)
- Platz 090: Flatliners (2017)
- Platz 089: Happily N'Ever After (2007)
- Platz 088: Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)
- Platz 087: Movie 43 (2013)
- Platz 086: The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
- Platz 085: Vampires Suck (2010)
- Platz 084: Playing for Keeps (2012)
- Platz 083: Serving Sara (2002)
- Platz 082: The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
- Platz 081: Godsend (2004)
- Platz 080: Because I Said So (2007)
- Platz 079: McHale's Navy (1997)
- Platz 078: Arsenal (2017)
- Platz 077: Twelve (2010)
- Platz 076: Getting Even With Dad (1994)
- Platz 075: Passion Play (2010)
- Platz 074: The Darkness (2016)
- Platz 073: Deal (2008)
- Platz 072: Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)
- Platz 071: Down to You (2000
- Platz 070: House of the Dead (2003)
- Platz 069: The Apparition (2012)
- Platz 068: The Mod Squad (1999)
- Platz 067: Deuces Wild (2002)
- Platz 066: The Roommate (2011)
- Platz 065: Half Past Dead (2002)
- Platz 064: FeardotCom (2002)
- Platz 063: Bless the Child (2000)
- Platz 062: Jack and Jill (2011)
- Platz 061: Rollerball (2002)
- Platz 060: Battlefield Earth (2000)
- Platz 059: Getaway (2013)
- Platz 058: The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)
- Platz 057: Nina (2016)
- Platz 056: Kickin' It Old Skool (2007)
- Platz 055: Baby Geniuses (1999)
- Platz 054: Strange Wilderness (2008)
- Platz 053: Meet the Spartans (2008)
- Platz 052: Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)
- Platz 051: King's Ransom (2005)
- Platz 050: Texas Rangers (2001)
- Platz 049: One for the Money (2012)
- Platz 048: The In Crowd (2000)
- Platz 047: Crossover (2006)
- Platz 046: Epic Movie (2007)
- Platz 045: Left Behind (2014)
- Platz 044: Disaster Movie (2008)
- Platz 043: Daddy Day Camp (2007)
- Platz 042: The Master of Disguise (2002)
- Platz 041: Alone in the Dark (2005)
- Platz 040: Twisted (2004)
- Platz 039: Dark Tide (2012)
- Platz 038: Stolen (2009)
- Platz 037: Constellation (2005)
- Platz 036: Folks! (1992)
- Platz 035: Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987)
- Platz 034: Simon Sez (1999)
- Platz 033: Precious Cargo (2016)
- Platz 032: Max Steel (2016
- Platz 031: A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
- Platz 030: Transylmania (2009)
- Platz 029: Merci Docteur Rey (2002)
- Platz 028: Killing Me Softly (2002)
- Platz 027: Bolero (1984)
- Platz 026: Homecoming (2009)
- Platz 025: Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)
- Platz 024: The Disappointments Room (2016)
- Platz 023: Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
- Platz 022: Staying Alive (1983)
- Platz 021: Redline (2007)
- Platz 020: Shadow Conspiracy (1997)
- Platz 019: Cabin Fever (2016)
- Platz 018: 3 Strikes (2000)
- Platz 017: Wagons East! (1994)
- Platz 016: Problem Child (1990)
- Platz 015: Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)
- Platz 014: The Nutcracker in 3D (2013)
- Platz 013: London Fields (2018)
- Platz 012: Stratton (2017)
- Platz 011: The Ridiculous 6 (2015)
Platz 010: Dark Crimes (2016)
Platz 009: Jaws the Revenge (1987)
Platz 008: The Last Days of American Crime (2020)
Platz 007: Gold Diggers (2003)
Platz 006: SuperBabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)
Platz 005: Pinocchio (2002)
Platz 004: Gotti (2018)
Platz 003: A Thousand Words (2012)
Platz 002: One Missed Call (2008)
Platz 001: Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002)
Quelle: Rotten Tomatoes